Donald Trump’s Latest Tirade Against Mitch McConnell Might Have Everything To Do With the Senate Leader’s Not-So-Subtle Dig At Him

In late December, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had some choice words for Donald Trump that may come back to haunt him. Telling NBC News that “the former president’s political clout has diminished” put the Kentucky senator on Donald Trump’s social media hit list. Of course, that’s in addition to his criticism of how the former president handled the Jan. 6 insurrection, so Donald Trump has a lot of material to work with.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to lash out with his petty thoughts about McConnell, whom he thinks sides with the Democrats too much. “It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE,” he wrote of the government spending bill passed late last year. “Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now ‘United Republican Congress’ could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT.”

Trump family functions sound like they may be a bit awkward. https://t.co/CAkPoedthg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 9, 2023

The 45th president is asking his allies to run against the veteran politician to put some new GOP blood in office. Donald Trump continued, “Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!” McConnell is doing the same thing more calmly, noting to NBC News that the Republican Party is “less inclined to accept cards that may be dealt to us” after Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates didn’t fare so well in the midterm elections.

Right now, McConnell holds more power than Donald Trump because he is in a federal position while the former president’s rocky campaign tries to find its rhythm. “We can do a better job with less potential interference,” McConnell shared. “The former president may have other things to do.” That’s the senator’s way of hinting that the Republican Party is not looking at Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate, but he’s probably not listening — he’s too busy writing posts on Truth Social.

