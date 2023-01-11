Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Find Themselves Without Royal Titles If ‘Toxicity Doesn’t Eventually Subside’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made” regarding Harry and Meghan. They added, “The way to strike back would be to approve a measure whereby Harry and Meghan are stripped of their titles, and that’s a very real possibility – certainly if the toxicity doesn’t eventually subside.” While no official decision has been handed down — yet — Charles is reportedly taking a wait-and-see approach in hopes that the Sussexes will be done with their royal family takedown soon.

Anderson Cooper asked a valid question during his interview with the Duke of Sussex as to whether the couple ever considered renouncing their royal titles, but Harry answered the 60 Minutes journalist’s question with another question. “And what difference would that make?” Harry replied to Cooper. Maybe it wouldn’t have made a dent in the royal rift, but perhaps it would have silenced some of the couple’s critics. 

Harry is asking for communication from his family in healing the feud, but the only strategy the palace is currently taking is silence. The source noted, “There’s a strong belief that the best form of getting even or negating the Sussexes is to continue to ignore them and not feed into their drama and incessant attention seeking.” What it’s likely doing is fueling the media headlines even more, so someone has to make a move at some point, or this divide will sever them for good.

