Olivia Wilde Shared a Surprisingly Telling Comment About Love Following Split With Harry Styles

Though Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles‘ relationship was private basically from start to finish, we can’t help but wonder how she’s doing after it all.

Most recently, the Don’t Worry Darling director reposted a screenshot of a movie scene on her Instagram Story that shared a heartbreaking outlook on love. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” the subtitle of the scene from Thai romance film Tropical Malady reads, per Daily Mail.

If you’re thinking this could just be Wilde sharing her love for the movie, we totally get it, but we can’t help but connect the sad quote with her November breakup with Styles after 19 months together.

After all, following the news of their breakup, sources told People that Wilde was “disappointed” with their split. “They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the source revealed to the outlet. “She is disappointed.”

The source added that even though the decision itself was “very amicable,” “the break has been difficult for Olivia.”

We’re hoping the very best for Wilde whether that repost was a hint or not. After all, breakups are always hard and having them in the public eye must only make things harder. Related story Pete Davidson's Reported Reaction to Emily Ratajkowski Split Finally Gives Us Insight Into Their Relationship Dynamic

