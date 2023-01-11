Prince Harry Finally Addresses If He Watches The Crown & What He Thinks of the Netflix Hit

After years struggling as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry is now smiling from ear to ear to be finally telling his story. Most recently, the royal opened up about his new life and his new memoir Spare at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

After talking about all the main points in his book, including the grief he felt after the loss of his mother Princess Diana and the physical altercation between him and brother Prince William, Colbert and Harry went back to some lighter topics. “What do you guys do at home?” Colbert asked of the Sussexes’ Montecito household. “Do you guys binge shows? You’ve got to have watched some of The Crown, right?”

“Yes, I have actually watched The Crown,” Harry admitted, finally answering our long-standing curiosity. “The older stuff and the most recent stuff,” he added.

“Do you fact-check it while you watch it?” Colbert followed-up, to which Harry jokingly mimicked taking notes. “Yes I do actually,” he said garnering laughter from the audience. “Which, by the way, another reason why it’s so important that history has it right!”

Speaking of shows, Harry also revealed in Spare the one TV series William and Kate Middleton were obsessed with – and no it wasn’t The Crown. In fact, the Prince and Princess Wales watched Meghan Markle‘s Suits “religiously.” What a coincidence, right?

According to the royal, he found out the couple’s obsession with the show when they all had dinner and Harry revealed there was “a new woman” in his life. They reportedly “barraged” him with a series of questions, and Harry decided to give a redacted version of it all by saying he was seeing an “American actress from the show Suits.”

And their reaction is truly what any die-hard fan would do. Harry wrote, “Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘F–k off?'”

Whether it’s Suits or The Crown, we figure the royals are just like us in a way – we all have shows we absolutely obsess over.

