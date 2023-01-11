Margot Robbie Dazzles in a Blush-Pink Chanel Gown That Makes Our Barbie Dreams Come True at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie is feeling in the pink this year, most likely in honor of her upcoming film, Barbie. We don’t blame her for wanting to embody the empowering and iconic character at the Golden Globes — and this time she chose a soft pink to honor our gal.

Wearing a custom-designed gown by Chanel, Robbie looked stunning in the halter-neck dress with sheer paneling. The chevron design also gave her a tall, form-fitting look with a touch of fringe at the bottom of the outfit. She didn’t miss a bit of that Barbie sparkle either — there was a diamond brooch at the top of the neckline to make sure she was glittering from every angle. Robbie kept her hair down in soft waves and added rosy cheeks and a red lip for a pop of color.

Margot Robbie arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. Robert Gauthier/Getty Images.

The 32-year-old actress is ready for her summer blockbuster, but she wasn’t prepared for the paparazzi snapshots that created a viral moment last year. She and co-star Ryan Gosling were in full 80s’ neon showing just how campy the movie is going to be. “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she recalled on The Tonight Show. “We look like we’re laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’ So embarrassed.”

Robbie underestimated the interest in the Barbie movie, especially when they were shooting in one of the biggest Los Angeles tourist spots, the Venice boardwalk. “Once you’re doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people there who are gonna take notice because of the fluro — we stand out a little in those outfits,” she added. “And so I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did.” Now that Robbie is fully prepared for her summer 2023 onslaught of attention, she’s embracing her Barbie year.