Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet

Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet.

Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date.

Hayek let her dress shine with no necklace, diamond earrings and glowy blush-toned makeup.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chastain, on the other hand, who was nominated for Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for her work in George & Tammy, also wore a diamond-encrusted gown.

The Golden Globe winner’s strapless dress, which was designed by Oscar de la Renta, had spiderweb design and was perfectly paired with Gucci jewelry. Such a gorgeous look!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

We are extremely here for this intricate spider design and can't get over how incredible they both look tonight. Twinning, sparkly, and fabulous!

