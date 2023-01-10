Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Likely Lost Millions of Dollars in FTX Bankruptcy Case

Even though Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce has long been settled, there is still one business dealing that is still hanging over them from their marital days: the FTX bankruptcy case. If you remember just last year, the then-married couple starred in a buzzy Super Bowl commercial together, touting the benefits of cryptocurrency.

Fast forward to 2023, the company’s bankruptcy filing is showing that FTX’s swift downfall will likely cost Brady and Bündchen millions of dollars. The court documents show the list of equity holders, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, and the former couple is high on that list. Brady owned more than 1.1 million shares in FTX and Bündchen had close to 700,000.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady might regret those Super Bowl ads involving cryptocurrency. https://t.co/0EpScdlSOa — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 16, 2022

But leave it to Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary to give the public the inside scoop on how much celebrities lost in the cryptocurrency crash. He had over 32,000 shares in FTX and 110,000 in FTX US, which he told U.S. Senate Banking Committee in December that the FTX shares alone were worth “$1 million.” After the bankruptcy case, “I have written them off to zero,” he said.

So if Brady and Bündchen had a similar deal, they lost tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. Wait — it gets worse! O’Leary also had a compensation package for his endorsement of the company that totaled $18 million, with $10 million of that in crypto. If the athlete and the supermodel also signed a similar deal, they likely lost hundreds of millions of dollars. It proves that celebrity endorsements should be scrutinized more carefully because this was definitely a buyer-beware situation.

Before you go, click here to see the highest earning celebrity couples of 2022.