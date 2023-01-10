Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Halle Barry Has Never Looked More Glowing & Loved Up In Sweet PDA Snapshot With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Kristyn Burtt
Halle Berry, Van Hunt Plus Icon
Halle Berry, Van Hunt Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.
© 2000 Jim Ruymen, newspix/Ramey Photo Agency(310) 828-3445Halle Berry arrives 9/2/00 the 6th annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, Ca.090200JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR127800_15.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 11: Actress Halle Berry and date, Christopher Williams attend the 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards on January 11, 1992 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
David Justice and Halle Berry during "Sunset Blvd" Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Halle Berry & Eric Benet during The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
Nobody should worry about Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship status right now — this dynamic duo appears to be still going strong. It’s like they never left those early romantic days where you just can’t get enough of each other, that’s how sweet their latest snapshot looks.

Berry posted the chilly beachside photo on Instagram that shows how much she adores her man. The 55-year-old Oscar winner cuddled up into Hunt’s muscular arms as he protectively wrapped them around her waist. She was in a state of bliss with an adoring smile on her face and he stared confidently at the camera. They looked like they only wanted to be with each other, savoring in the loving moment. She captioned the image, “all mine … not sharing #nationalcuddleday.”

It took a long time for Halle to find love with the right person, but it took a pandemic for her to fall head over heels from a distance. “We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours [on the phone] and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before,” she told Prevention magazine. “I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

That bond has held strong over the last two years, and while they’ve joked about walking down the aisle, they’ve kept their future plans very private. Berry has landed in a place in her life where she’s “firing on all cylinders” in both her personal and professional life — and there’s no stopping her now!

