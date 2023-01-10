Tracee Ellis Ross Has a Major Bucket List to Accomplish While Feeling Her ‘Sexiest’ at 50

We have to hand it to Tracee Ellis Ross for showing how fabulous 50 is. After hitting her milestone birthday in October, she’s had enough time to relish in her accomplishments and come up with a pretty epic bucket list for her next 50 years.

On the Today Show on Monday, Ross likened herself to Molly Shannon’s iconic Saturday Night Live character, Sally O’Malley, acting out her famous line, “I’m 50 years old and I like to kick!” She had the Today anchors in stitches over that bit while confidently sharing, “I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster.”

After “closing the chapter” on her two successful TV shows, Girlfriends, which ended its run in 2008, and Black-ish, which wrapped in 2022, Ross is ready for a new challenge. “Oh my gosh, there’s so many things,” she exclaimed. “There’s top of the list, I really want to do an action film. Top of the list. A partnership — I would love to find a life partner. I would like to write a book one day.”

Those are impressive second stage of life goals, but Craig Melvin got to the heart of the matter: What is she looking for in a mate? That’s when Ross had the best answer of all. “Listen! He’s gonna come, he’s not gonna come — in the meantime I’m gonna live my life and have a ball,” she enthused. And we love her for that empowering response.

