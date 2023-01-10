Vera Wang Looks Unbelievably Chic While Wearing Glittery Underwear & the Highest Heels We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Once again, Vera Wang the Queen of leggy photos, shows everyone she’s a chic superstar. On Jan 10, Wang shared a showstopping photo of herself showing off her insanely chic look and mile-long legs as she waved goodbye to Miami. She posted the photo with the caption, “Bye Bye Miami. 🥲. About last night……🌅🌇😒.”

In the sensational photo, we see Wang looking like a supermodel as she rocks a simple black bandeau bra top, pairing it with high-waisted sparkling silver bottoms that show off her long, long legs. She paired it with a black and tan feathered jacket, sky-high white pumps, and black sunglasses.

From killer bathing suits to ensembles like this, the legendary fashion designer knows how to show off her confident spirit. Along with being a true superstar, Wang is proud of her age, often saying how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

In another interview from Access per Celeb**chy she talked about how she focuses more on her confidence than her age, and how others should too! “I joke and say I’m really 101. I understand the focus, but I don’t think it should be about that focus. It should be about all women of any age. It’s really about you and having confidence,” she said.

