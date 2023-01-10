Prince Harry Revealed Some Spicy Details About His Long-Distance Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is opening up about everything in his new book, including his undeniable connection with wife Meghan Markle. In an excerpt of his tell-all memoir Spare, per Daily Mail, the royal talked about his and Markle‘s chemistry right at the start of their relationship – and you might want a glass of cold water for this one!

In the story, the two were still right in the beginning of their romance, when they were still doing long-distance between Markle’s home in Toronto, Canada, and London. At the time, Markle and Harry hadn’t seen each other in “several weeks” and the anniversary of the death of his late mother, Princess Diana, was approaching.

As a way to show her support in the difficult day, Markle traveled to London and called him at night to join her at her hotel, which happened to be the Soho House (the same spot the two had their first date!).

When Harry arrived after going through a “secret way,” a friend of Markle escorted him to her room. “She pulled me inside and thanked her friend in one fluid motion,” Harry recalled. “Then slammed the door quickly before anyone saw.”

Harry continued, hinting at their steamy connection, “I want to say we hung a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door. But I don’t think there was time.”

Believe it or not, the spicy anecdote is not the only sex scene Harry described in his memoir. In another moment in the book, Harry talked about losing his virginity at the ripe age of 17. In an excerpt of book obtained by Page Six, the royal described the moment as a “quick ride” with an “older woman.”

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,” he wrote. Harry went on to describe the rendezvous as an “inglorious episode,” adding that after doing the deed “she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

The royal continued, “Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Though we weren’t expecting Harry to share such explicit details in his memoir (let alone these two!), we also get it’s just another part of his life. And, let’s face it, at least the grassy field received a major upgrade to the Soho House!

