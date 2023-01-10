Christina Ricci Is Showing Off Her Wild Side in This Daring V-Neck Lace & Leopard Print Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci is the Queen of black dresses, and this one may be her boldest look yet! On Jan 6, the Wednesday star posted a series of showstopping snapshots of her newest look, sharing it with the simple caption, “For @rodarte @kateandlauramulleavy ♥️ @jessica_mccormack 💎.”

In the photos, we see Ricci in a sensational satin Rodarte gown, specifically modeling the Sleeveless Leopard-Print Silk Bias-Cut Dress (which is available at Saks Fifth Avenue!) The top portion of the gorgeous dress shows off a daring, plunging black lace neckline, showing off her glowing skin. Then throughout the floor-length gown, we see an even more daring leopard print pattern, something so unlike her usual gothic red carpet looks.

She paired the sensational look with delicate jewelry from Jessica McCormack, and kept her hair in a chic yet simple ‘do. As for her makeup, she opted for her usual dark smokey eye, manicured brows, and nude lipstick to keep the focus on the dress.

Whether it’s at home or on the red carpet, Ricci knows how to rock a daring look, willing to try out the darker trends coming out in the mainstream. But while she tries new things nearly every red carpet, she’s sticking by two trends forever. In a recent interview with Byrdie, she talked about how there are two nineties styles she still swears by to this day: thin eyebrows and glitter. “We wore so much glitter back in the late nineties and I’ve never given up my love of glitter,” she said. While there was no glitter in this look, we do see her rocking the thin eyebrow trend!

In another recent interview with Elle, the Yellowjackets star talked about her red carpet fashion, and how she adores the Rodarte brand. “I like a lot of contrasts—in my job and in fashion,” she said. “They’re the coolest, and I really think they’re some of American fashion’s big visionaries. They’re part of such a big arc of the incredible talent that’s coming from the U.S.”

She added, “Fashion should be fun and transformative!”

Related story Salma Hayek's Ultra-Glittery, Figure-Hugging Golden Globes Gown Is Bringing Us To Our Knees

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

