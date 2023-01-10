Prince Harry Reveals Which Royal Family Member Convinced Him to Break It Off With Ex-GF Chelsy Davy

We’ve gotten quite a few bombshells from Prince Harry’s memoir, from how he’s grieved the loss of his mother Princess Diana to the way his wife Meghan Markle was treated. But there’s another thing fans have been itching to figure out: Why did he and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy call it quits for good back in 2011? Well, it seems his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had a hand in that.

From 2004 to 2011, Harry and Davy were all over the news, looking so smitten with one another throughout their on-again-off-again relationship. “I loved Chels’ ease, that she wasn’t complicated,” he said in his memoir Spare, per Page Six. “She didn’t care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy.”

However, Elizabeth was reportedly not the biggest fan of Davy’s free-spirited lifestyle. “I couldn’t help what my grandmother thought about it. Or the people.” He added that because of this, he called it quits, wanting to preserve her sparkling personality. “And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to please them,” he added.

But both of them got their happy ever afters, with Harry marrying Meghan in 2018 (to which Davy was in attendance!) As for Davy, she married her partner of three years, Sam Cutmore-Scott, in May 2022 and gave birth to their son named Leo in Oct 2022.

Spare by Prince Harry

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother Princess Diana so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

Related story Prince Harry Revealed Some Spicy Details About His Long-Distance Relationship With Meghan Markle

'Spare' by Prince Harry $22.40, originally $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see everyone Prince Harry dated before meeting Meghan Markle.

