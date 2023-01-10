Prince Harry Knows That He’s ‘Feeding the Beast’ With His Explosive Memoir &— He Fully Accepts It 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While royal critics are busy bashing Prince Harry for taking on the palace in his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex sounds peaceful with his decision to write the book in the first place. He knows that he has to take some responsibility for his role, not only in the family feud, but for adding to the already explosive headlines around the globe.

“I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway,” he told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. However, publishing the memoir wasn’t something he did hastily — he thought about it “long and hard” about how it would affect his already contentious relationship with King Charles III and Prince William. “As far as I see it, the divide couldn’t be greater before this book,” he noted. “But I genuinely believe that me and my family can reconcile, can put our differences behind us, but first there needs to be conversations and accountability. And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad.”

If he and his family never heal the open wounds, Harry says he has so much else to be grateful for with his life in the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. “But I will focus on my life, my amazing family that I’m so grateful to have,” he added.

As much as he would love to leave the negative aspects of royal life behind him forever, Harry understands he “can’t ever get out.” It’s something he finds to be a mixed blessing because he knows he’s led a life of privilege because of it. “I’m incredibly aware of my position and I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live, but there’s no version of me ever being able to get out of this,” he concluded. Royal life isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

