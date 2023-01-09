Prince Harry Just Gave a Definite Answer to Those Asking Him to Renounce His Royal Titles

Prince Harry has put his role as senior royal member behind him, but isn’t ready to do the same with his titles. While talking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the royal finally addressed an ongoing topic of debate surrounding him and wife Meghan Markle: will they give up their royal titles?

In the sit down interview, Harry gave a straight-to-the-point answer. “And what difference would that make?” he said after Cooper suggested no longer holding the Duke and Duchess titles.

As a reminder, the two were awarded their titles on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. Who knows, perhaps keeping the title may hold some sentimental value?

“The family motto is never complain, never explain. But it’s just a motto.”

Prince Harry told 60 Minutes that rather than leaking or planting stories with the press, he wants people to hear directly from him. https://t.co/3Rp651Zv4y pic.twitter.com/G6eXualjI7 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

Also in the talk, Harry addressed another controversial issue: why he decided to air out his struggles in such a public way.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he recalled. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain,’ but it’s just a motto and it doesn’t really hold.”

Squashing his many haters all in one go, Harry has proved time and time again he’s ready to tell his truth and be honest about his past and present. Though not everyone may agree with everything he’s doing, at least honesty is his top priority, right? Related story Prince Harry Reveals the One Way in Which He Doesn't Want His Children to Be Like Him

Spare by Prince Harry $22.42 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details Prince Harry shared in Spare.

