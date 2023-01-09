Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Melania Trump Reportedly Had an Issue With Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Profiting Off Her Family’

Kristyn Burtt
Melania Trump’s time in the White House is still being scrutinized two years after she left Washington, D.C. Former White House press secretary and top aide Stephanie Grisham is now giving insight on Trump family relationships that the American public was not privy to until now. It seems that Melania didn’t love how Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle mixed business with pleasure.

No matter how you interpret Melania’s relationship with her husband Donald Trump, “she was always very protective of who was around her husband,” Grishman told MSNBC. “She very much liked people who would tell him the truth, tell him he shouldn’t do things and she felt that many of those people that you just mentioned would oftentimes tell him what he wanted to hear.”

But the one thing the former first lady greatly disliked is “people profiting off of her husband, or her family” and that’s where Melania takes issue with Guilfoyle. “And so when you consider how much Jason Miller has made off of the Trump family, or, you know, Kimberly Guilfoyle demanded $60,000 just to introduce the president the day of the rally, it was things like that that bothered her.”

Grishman is referring to Guilfoyle’s $60,000 payment for an almost three-minute speech to introduce Donald Trump to the crowd before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee told CNN last year, that “it’s a grift.” It’s likely similar to how Melania felt about Guilfoyle, who doesn’t seem to get along with the women in the Trump family in the first place.

