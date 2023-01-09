Prince Harry Had a Surprising Off-Limits Response When It Came to One Question About Prince William

From confessions about losing his virginity to the physical fight between him and Prince William, Prince Harry has been candid about everything recently – or so we thought. In the royal’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry surprisingly refused to answer one question about his brother.

“What would you say to William if he’s watching this?” Bradby asked, per Hello!, to which Harry responded, “What would I say to him if I’m watching this?” The journalist continued, “Well what do you think he’s thinking?” Harry then replied, “I’m not gonna share – I’m not gonna share what I say…”

Though the royal didn’t seem upset at the question and just laughed it off instead, him saying no was a quite a surprising boundary. After all, he’s gone after pretty much every member of the royal family recently between his docuseries Harry & Meghan and upcoming memoir Spare.

Bradby then carried on with the interview, this time slightly changing the question. “What do you think William will be thinking if he watches this, or if he reads your book?” he asked.

“I don’t think my father or brother will read the book,” Harry answered. “I really hope they do, but I don’t think they will.”

The royal continued, “And with regard to this interview I – I don’t know whether they’ll be, you know, watching this or not, but, what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way.”

Related story Prince Harry Just Gave a Definite Answer to Those Asking Him to Renounce His Royal Titles

Reading between the lines of Harry’s answer, or lack thereof, we can totally understand how strained and delicate his relationship with his family must be right now. Whether they watch the interviews and read the book or not, we hope that one day they can all work things out.

Spare by Prince Harry $22.42 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details Prince Harry shared in Spare.

