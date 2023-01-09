Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Helena Christensen Channels Mermaid Vibes in a Mint-Green Bathing Suit That Showcases Her Gorgeous Long Legs

Kristyn Burtt
Helena Christensen Plus Icon
Helena Christensen Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Naomi Watts poses backstage for the Zadig & Voltaire fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cedar Lake Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Helena Christensen Looks Like a Mermaid in Stunning Green Bathing Suit
31 Women Over 50 Whose Bikini Photos Prove That Age Is Just a Number 31 Images

Helena Christensen is never too far away from the water. This time around, she’s not in a cold harbor like her birthday dip, instead, she’s on a warm weather adventure and soaking up the sun. 

The 54-year-old supermodel gave off major mermaid vibes in a stunning asymmetrical bathing suit in a lovely mint-green color. Christensen had a golden glow about her as she flaunted her long legs and fit physique in the blue ocean (pssst…we found cute similar suit options here and here). She captioned her happy carousel of snapshots, “I’d swap for a tail any day.” She also has a few celebrities agreeing with her. 

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo chimed in the comments, “Warm water!!” Fellow model Shalom Harlow joked, “Mermaiden.” While fashion icon Kristen McMenamy gushed, “Shining Eternal Beauty!!!” Christensen has continued her high-powered career into her 50s because she’s still in demand by designers — but she refuses to address the aging topic for a really good reason.

“I’d prefer it if we just forgot about that question, because I’m trying to make it [not talking about age] a conscious thing for every interview and every article about any woman, in the same way, that nobody gives a s**t about a man’s [age],” she told You magazine. “If we talk about it and if you write about it, then we’re setting ourselves back.” It’s that type of confidence that keeps Christensen in high demand during fashion week, and on her social media platforms. She knows exactly what she wants out of the life — to enjoy every season of life.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of supermodel Helena Christensen:

Helena Christensen

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad