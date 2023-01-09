Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Brooke Shields Looks Electric in Showstopping Bright Pink Cut-Out Dress for the National Board of Review Awards

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brooke Shields is not afraid to take risks, both on and off the red carpet. Walking the carpet at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan 8, the actress wowed in a bright pink pencil midi dress with a small cutout at the midriff showing just enough skin.

Keeping to the Barbiecore trend, Shields paired the dress (find a similar one HERE!) with matching heels and her signature long loose caramel locks. As for her glam, Shields kept it glowy and embraced the pink color-scheme with pink cheeks and lips.

At the event, which honors the best and brightest in the film industry, both domestic and foreign, this past year, Shields was a presenter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Brooke Shields poses backstage during the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Brooke Shields at the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)
Getty Images for National Board

Most recently, Shields bared almost all on Instagram wearing nothing but a long sweater — no bra or pants — to the beach. In the snapshot, which you can see HERE, she’s seen smiling from ear to ear splashing through the water.

“A fresh start 🤍 Happy New Year, everyone! All my love. xx,” she wrote in the caption.

Whether she’s dressed up for the carpet or dressed down for the beach, Shields can really pull off any look.

Brooke Shields, Michelle Yeoh

