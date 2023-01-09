Elizabeth Hurley Frolicking Beachside in a Tiny, Electric Blue Bikini Will Warm Your Cold Winter Heart

If you’re sitting in a cold, winter climate right now, then let Elizabeth Hurley’s Maldives vacation warm you right up. Her bikini beach frolic might make you a bit jealous, but she’s having such a good time, it will also make you smile.

Wearing sparkling turquoise bikini the showed off her toned abs, Hurley pranced through the crystal-clear ocean on a bright, sunny day. (See the photo HERE.) She spoke to her followers at the start of the video, sweetly greeting them, “Good morning from the beautiful Maldives.” We promise you, you will want to be on holiday with her after seeing the spectacular setting as she twirled to Selena Gomez’s single, “Ring.” It’s hard not to feel joy after watching the Instagram reel (and want to book your next tropical vacation).

.@ElizabethHurley rang in the New Year looking like a glittering dream with her bejeweled bodysuit. https://t.co/sDREYXXppe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 3, 2023

Hurley has used her social media platform as a clever way to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. She’s even managed to get the wardrobe team on her last few films to incorporate some of her designs to get some on-screen camera time. Let’s call that a savvy business deal! She joked with SheKnows about her recent film, Christmas in Paradise, and getting those bikinis seen by millions. “The minute I heard Caribbean, I was like, ‘I’ll do my own costumes,’” she laughed. “I have a warehouse full of them.”

It looks like she takes her vacations just as seriously as she does her small business. Hurley isn’t just going to any ordinary beach, she went next-level to the Maldives.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.