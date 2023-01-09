Prince Harry Calls Queen Consort Camilla ‘Dangerous’ as He Accuses Her of ’Sacrificing’ Him to ‘Rehabilitate Her Image’

Queen Consort Camilla may be Queen, but she’s also not immune to the accusations made by Prince Harry recently. In addition to releasing his tell-all memoir Spare on Jan 10, the royal also sat down with Anderson Cooper at 60 Minutes to break down the book’s major allegations and defend his side of the story. At one point, Camilla, Harry’s stepmother, was put on blast by the royal.

“She was the villain, she was the third person in the marriage,” Harry told Cooper, referencing Princess Diana‘s infamous Panorama interview where she said there “were three of us” in her marriage to King Charles III. Knowing her reputation, Camilla knew she had to “rehabilitate her image,” Harry said.

Cooper then read the following extract from Spare: “I even wanted Camilla to be happy, maybe she would be less dangerous if she was happy.”

When asked what that meant, Harry wasn’t afraid to throw punches. “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image,” he explained. “That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press and there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Among the bodies, of course, was Harry and wife Meghan Markle. In a quote read by Cooper, Harry wrote “[Camilla] sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.”

In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” https://t.co/oBAfNSc2cp pic.twitter.com/2S76o3dzpg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

Harry then added, “if you are led to believe as a member of the family that being on the front page, having positive headlines, a positive story written about you is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public then that’s what you’re going to do.”

Also during the interview with Cooper, Harry talked about how he and brother Prince William weren’t too fond of his dad marrying Camilla in the first place. “We didn’t think it was necessary, we thought that it was going to cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person surely that’s enough,” he said. “Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her.” The two, of course, didn’t listen and got married in 2005, many years after going public with their romance following Diana’s passing.

With the new accusations against Camilla, it looks like Harry’s not afraid to strain his relationship with his stepmother either. Good news is it looks like these two were never too close in the first place.

