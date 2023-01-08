The Way Meghan Markle’s Wedding Scandal Went Down Shows Another Heartbreaking Difference Between How Her & Kate Middleton Were Treated

Along with everything else we’ve learned about Prince Harry from his memoir Spare, we’re learning just as much about the people in his life, especially when it comes to his wife Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton. One incident he detailed talks about how unfairly Meghan was portrayed in the media, despite many before her doing the virtually same thing with no backlash, including Kate Middleton.

Throughout Spare, Harry detailed some of the incidents leading up to him and Meghan suing Associated Newspapers Limited, specifically the incident that made him feel “energized” about pursuing the lawsuit.

Back in 2018, the Express accused Meghan of giving Princess Charlotte deadly flowers at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, claiming she didn’t care if her niece was poisoned. So if you remember, Charlotte was a part of the wedding party, looking adorable as can be, while wearing a flower crown made of lily of the valley.

While this flower can be “potentially poisonous” if ingested by kids, there’s a very slim chance of feeling anything fatal. Also: Meghan wasn’t the first person to incorporate it into their wedding. In fact, this type of flower was traditional for royal weddings, so much so that both Princess Diana and Kate had the same flowers in their wedding bouquets.

But as Harry said, “None of it mattered; the ‘Meghan the Killer’ story was too good to pass up.”

Once again, we see another heartbreaking way Meghan and Kate were treated wildly differently. Meghan often has said she wasn’t protected from the media, while Kate wouldn’t even have a bad headline about her hit the mainstream media. A common example people refer to when discussing the difference in how they were treated is the infamous comparison of how the media portrayed them holding their baby bumps.

If you recall, when Meghan would place her hand on her baby bump, outlets would say she was doing it “just for a photo opportunity,” per the Sun. But when Kate did the same exact gesture, the same outlets would say she “lovingly cradled” her bump. See the difference?

If anything, Spare more or less confirms a lot of suspicions people had, and shows the heartbreaking difference between how these women were treated.

