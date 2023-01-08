Vera Wang Reminded Everyone She’s a Sparkling Goddess Thanks to These Enchanting Sunset Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vera Wang never fails to show off her love for everything sparkly, and this dazzling Prada look of hers proves even her casual looks are showstopping!

On Jan 5, the legendary fashion designer shared a series of golden hour photos with the caption, “Sunset on the Bay. Casual Bling……. Prada sparkle ✨”

In the photos, we see Wang looking like an enchanting, sparkling goddess in a Prada ensemble of a mesh turtleneck with embroidered rhinestones and a gold embroidered rhinestone mesh midi-skirt. Throughout the photos, we see her showing off her long legs and sunkissed skin as she rocks this glittering outfit as she sits on the patio of her home.

Along with her designer look, she’s rocking some cozy white slippers and a subtle highlight on her cheeks that illuminates her face with the NYC sunset.

While 99 percent of comments under Wang’s posts (that show off her killer looks!) are heartfelt, a few don’t sit right with her. Now, Wang is proud of her age of 73. For example, one fan in a previous post wrote, “You are very very, very young👏👏,” and she quickly she said, “NO. I am my own person but def not young.”

Wang is proud of her age, often saying how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

