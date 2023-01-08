Christie Brinkley Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in This Pink Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Long Legs & Sunkissed Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s for a job or an Instagram photoshoot, Christie Brinkley reminds the world she’s one of the greatest supermodels ever. To kick off 2023, she’s taking everyone’s breath away with a swimsuit that shows she’s fully on board with the Barbiecore trend!

On Jan 4, the supermodel shared a series of photos from her yacht excursion that’s making every turn their heads. She posted it with the caption, “Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset!”

She did a little self-promo in the caption as well, saying, “I also want to let you know I’ll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call “Lucky House” I‘ll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers! 🥂🍾.”

In the first photo, we see Brinkley looking like an energized goddess, glowing from head to toe in a one-piece pink swimsuit that shows off her sunkissed skin and toned legs. Along with that, she’s wearing a satin paisley pink and white kimono and multicolored yard hat, smiling from ear to ear as she basks in the sunlight on the boat.

Then, in the second photo, she looks even more glowy and joyful as she smiles at the camera in front of a cloudy sunset overlooking the ocean. Truly, she looks so breathtaking and at peace!

The Timeless Beauty author and supermodel was first discovered in 1973, soon becoming one of the biggest models of our time by modeling for brands like Spiegel, Barneys, Prell Shampoo, and more. Along with that, per Britannica, she signed a record 25-year contract with CoverGirl and has appeared on over 500 magazine covers, showing beauty and confidence come with every age.

In a previous interview with Fox News, she talked about how she feels most confident and herself in a swimsuit. “I think I feel most confident when I know I’m being good to myself. When I know I’ve been eating right and exercising. It just makes me feel good. I think that’s real value in taking care of yourself,” she said. “When you feel better, you look better, but you also feel more energized and confident. That’s really the results that keep me going. I want that good energy. I want to be able to do things when they come up.”

