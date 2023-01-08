Catherine Zeta-Jones Channels Her Wednesday Character in This Sensational Sheer Black Lingerie Look 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Catherine Zeta-Jones just made our entire weekends, all with one jaw-dropping Instagram post that’s left her fans going wild! On Jan 7, Zeta-Jones shared a jaw-dropping, head-turning snapshot of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend😂I am going back to bed😴Happy Saturday😘.”

In the breathtaking snapshot, we see the Oscar-winning actress channeling her Wednesday character Morticia Addams in real life with this curve-hugging lingerie set. She looks like a confident superstar as she effortlessly rocks this plunging, sheer black lingerie robe that perfectly hugs her killer curves.

Along with this uber-sexy look, she paired it with gold hoop earrings and let her dark locks down.

To say this sent fans into a frenzy is an understatement. Thousands of fans commented on how amazing she looked, saying things like “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “Queen❤️,” and “BRB TRYING TO BREATH 😳!”

Whether it be on the red carpet or during an at-home photoshoot like this one, Zeta-Jones always knows how to turn heads. In a previous interview with InStyle, she talked about how her age has made her more confident over the years, saying, “Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of sh*t from people. Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for shit from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience, and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”

