Prince Harry Compared Himself to This Friends Character Because of How They Cope With Trauma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a diehard Friends fan, then chances are you relate most to one character over the others. Maybe you identify as Monica since you’re the mom friend, or Ross since you’re the brainy one, or if you’re like Prince Harry, you 100 percent identify with none other than Chandler Bing.

In his memoir Spare, he said, “it’s possible he watched every episode of Friends‘ during that time” and “decided he was a Chandler,” due to the fact that both of them apparently use humor to cope with trauma.

Now, Harry recounted the summer he watched all of Friends; in the late summer of 2013, he watched all ten seasons of Friends to cope with the intense panic attacks he’d get from public events, crowded spaces, and cameras. And throughout watching the legendary show, he realized how much he and Chandler are alike, especially when joking about their parents’ divorces.

“There was the point where our parents split, and the two of us [himself and William] were bouncing between the two of them, and we never saw our mother enough, or we never saw our father enough,” he previously said in 2017 for the documentary entitled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

So these feelings obviously aren’t new; this revelation of seeing himself as Chandler definitely gives us a look into her psyche.

For those that don’t know, Chandler Bing is one of six main characters in the comedic hit show Friends, which follows a group of friends in NYC that navigate their jobs, love lives, and each other. (And if you’re itching to watch it all again like Harry, it’s streaming on HBO Max!)

Related story Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

HBO Max Subscription $9.99/ month for Subscription Buy now

Spare by Prince Harry

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother Princess Diana so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

Pre-Order 'Spare' by Prince Harry $22.40, originally $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details Prince Harry shared in Spare.

