Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Unleashes Her Inner Barbie in This Pink Bikini That Shows Off Her Toned Physique

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky is starting off 2023 by embracing her inner Barbie Girl! On Jan 2, Paulina turned up the heat in a pink bikini that shows she’s fully embracing the incredible and ever-so-popular Barbiecore trend. She posted the photos with the simple caption, “𝙹𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚜 🐥.”

In the first photo, we see Paulina looking like an IRL Barbie doll, showing off her toned physique and sunkissed skin while modeling a dark pink bikini in a matching Jeep. While she looks incredible and living her best life, she’s letting her ombre hair down and rocking some snazzy shades. Next to her are her new baby chicks, who are the stars of the following photo!

While the model, actress, and pop singer is known for sharing some head-turning snapshots on her social media, showing off how much of a confident superstar she is, she’s had some struggles with approachability and imposter syndrome.

In a previous interview with Complex, Paulina talked about people being focused on said photos we mentioned, not because of her, but who her dad is. “The only reason people are paying attention to that is because of my father,” she said. “I don’t think they’d care if I was anybody else.”

She added, “The rumor that my dad made me shut down my Twitter account is completely false. I want people to see that I’m intelligent. I’m not a bimbo.”

As the multi-talented daughter of legend Wayne Gretzky, she’s struggled with another thing over the years: being legally blind.

She previously talked about how her ongoing eyesight issue had caused many problems in her life, saying, “A lot of people think I’m mean because I’m not saying ‘hi’ to them. Truly, I can’t see your face; it’s not an excuse; I really can’t see you.”

However, she’s worked greatly on that over the years, and if anything, her confidence has blossomed even more!

