Salma Hayek Is Cheering to 2023 in This Radiant & Rare Bare-Faced Photo

Salma Hayek is starting this year by showing the world she’s a self-care Queen!

On Jan 1, Hayek uploaded a radiant no-makeup photo of herself with the caption in both English and Spanish, saying, “Good morning 🌞 2023. 🥳 happy new year to all of you wonderful people thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh 😂 I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure 🙏🏼.”

In the jaw-dropping, stunning photo, we see the Oscar-nominated actress in pink silk pajamas, sipping on some tea from a white teacup and saucer set. She’s sitting on her couch, showing off her bare face and naturally wavy hair in front of a picturesque mountain view behind her.

Hayek has posted a few no-makeup selfies in the past, showing off her beauty and confidence in a world full of editing and filters. While she’s a confident superstar, she wasn’t always that way, previously saying how she would criticize herself so much in the past.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” the Magic Mike Last Dance star said to People in 2020. “I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

