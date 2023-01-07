Shay Mitchell’s Cheeky Booty Shot of Her Rocking a Green Bikini Proves She’s a Golden Goddess Year-Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell is ensuring 2023 will be her most confident, showstopping year yet. To kick it all off, she’s posting a series of head-turning bikini photos from her beach getaway and everyone is losing it!

On Jan 4, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a series of photos from her beach excursion, along with sharing an extra cheeky shot of her toned booty with the caption, “🍑@ the beach.”

In the first photo, we see Mitchell showing off her glowing, sunkissed skin and toned booty in a green bikini (and groovy pants from PUCCI!) We then get a selfie of her doing a fishy face (and rocking white sunglasses), followed by another snapshot of her in the green bikini on the beach.

Then we get a video of her foot and a selfie of herself reading the book It Started With Us, while sprawling out in the same bikini. We end the post with a video and photo of the BEIS founder walking along the beach in her bikini, groovy pants, and Prada bag.

Then on Jan 6, Mitchell shared another series of photos from her other beach vacay with the caption, “No caption needed just happy.”

In the first photo, we see the You star in high-waisted brown shorts and a white bikini top, along with chunky gold jewelry from Lauren Rubinski and black sunglasses. Then, we get a snapshot of her Prada bag and straw hat on the beach, followed by a series of photos of her looking sensational in a leopard-print bikini.

Next, we get some gorgeous mirror selfies, pics of the scenery, and more before we end with another shot of her rocking the leopard bikini.

In a previous interview with People, Mitchell talked about her key to confidence in every setting. “I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with,” she said. “I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.’ I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with.”

