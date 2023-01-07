Jennifer Lopez Is Turning Up the Heat for 2023 in This Lace & Silk Lingerie Set for Intimissmi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only a week into 2023, and Jennifer Lopez is ready to break the internet with some insanely stunning lingerie photos.

On Jan 3, Intimissmi was ready to break the internet when they shared a steamy and glowing snapshot of Lopez modeling their line. They posted the photo with the caption, “From @jlo ’s 2022 highlights: our lace bra with golden details 😍 #intimissimi #jlo #theartofitalianlingerie.”

In the photo, Lopez is giving her iconic smolder as she looks off from the camera, looking like a glowing goddess as she rocks the Mannish-Cut Jacket in Silk Satin, which lays perfectly over her toned body. Not only that, but we see her turning up the heat in a Your Private Party Triangle Bra, which just sent the comment section into a frenzy!

Along with wearing this head-turning look, she’s also rocking a smokey eye makeup look that not only brings out her eyes but the shining highlight she has all over (and the mauve lipstick she paired it all with!)

But this wasn’t the only photo.

On Jan 4, they posted another gorgeous photo with the caption, “2022: what a year! And @jlo wearing our full look is the best way to celebrate it✨ #intimissimi #jlo #theartofitalianlingerie.” See the photo HERE!

In the showstopping photo, we see the JLO Beauty founder looking absolutely radiant as she rocks the first ensemble, along with the White Silk Shorts. She looks like a glowing goddess as she stares into the camera, resting her arms on the piano and showing off her long, curled locks.

The confident superstar is all about authenticity, and showing the world your true self inside and out. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

