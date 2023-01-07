Gisele Bündchen’s First Showstopping Modeling Gig Post-Divorce Shows She’s Back in Her Element

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

2022 was a whirlwind year for supermodel Gisele Bündchen to say the least. Her divorce from Tom Brady was on everyone’s minds, along with the fact that she declared she was returning to her modeling career. Now it’s 2023, and Bündchen delivered on her promise, in a glowing and super-sexy modeling gig for Louis Vuitton!

On Jan 5, the Louis Vuitton official Instagram page uploaded a clip of Bündchen in the new ad with the caption, “@gisele for #LVxYayoiKusama. Learn more about the #LouisVuitton collaboration via link in bio.”

You can see the video here!

In the video, we hear The Rolling Stones’ hit song “She’s A Rainbow” playing in the background as we see Bündchen holding onto polka dot bags from the new collection. Throughout the video, the same polka dots circle her, creating a mesmerizing video to promote the new collaboration.

As for Bündchen, she looks incredibly radiant as she rocks high-waisted, dark jeans and uses the bags to cover her chest as she’s posing topless. Not only is she showing off her iconic smolder, but she’s showing off her killer physique for everyone to marvel at! Truly, we’re so happy to see Bündchen thriving in the field she loves (and we know this is only the beginning!)

In an interview with ELLE in 2022, she said, “There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it. I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother, and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

