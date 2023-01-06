We Finally Know How Prince William Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry’s Bombshell Allegations Against Him

If you’ve read the allegations Prince Harry made in his upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, you know that he wasn’t afraid to go after his brother Prince William. Though the point of the book was to shine light on the royal’s perspective and struggles throughout his life, Harry’s brother definitely plays a starring role in the whole narrative.

And, unsurprisingly, William’s reportedly not happy about it. According to royal reporter Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair, William is “already furious” with Harry over his memoir. Most of all, Nicholl revealed that friends of the Prince of Wales revealed he “will not forgive Prince Harry for spilling their closest secrets.”

William allegedly specifically feels betrayed after Harry talked about their physical confrontation back in 2019.

According to an excerpt obtained by The Guardian, the fight started when the two brothers began bickering about Meghan Markle. While Harry called William a “parrot [of] the press narrative,” William called Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

Soon after, things quickly escalated. “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me,” Harry recalled. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Before leaving, William apologized and asked his brother not to tell Markle (a promise he did not fulfill). “You mean that you attacked me?” Harry answered after his brother’s request. “‘I didn’t attack you, Harold,’” William allegedly replied.

Related story Prince Harry Alleges That King Charles III ‘Devised’ a Positive PR Campaign for Himself at the Expense His Sons

Though we understand William’s reported anger in not wanting this story out there, we also totally understand why Harry chose to share it. After all, prior to this excerpt, the public only knew that their misunderstandings were verbal, never allegedly physical. Safe to say they both have their reasons.

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details Prince Harry shared in Spare.

