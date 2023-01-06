Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Heidi Klum’s Hot Tub Make-Out Session With Husband Tom Kaulitz Is So Steamy, You’ll Need a Cold Shower Immediately

Kristyn Burtt
Model Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz arrive for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Plus Icon
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Enjoy Some Steamy PDA in a Hot Tub: Photo
These Celebrity Marriages Are Defying All the Hollywood Odds 42 Images

The honeymoon isn’t over for Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz even after nearly three years of marriage. The 49-year-old supermodel and the 33-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist are still keeping the romance alive in very steamy ways.

Klum shared their latest PDA snapshot of them making out in a hot tub with a gorgeous mountainside landscape behind them. The dynamic duo got so heated, the steam rising from the water was evident in the photos. The America’s Got Talent judge knew no caption was needed for the get-a-room images, but she added a blushing and red-heart emoji just in case her followers didn’t get the sexy vibe

She and Kaulitz have had their fair share of critics who aren’t thrilled about their 16-year age gap, but their opinions don’t seem to matter to Klum. “You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do,” she told SheKnows in January 2022. “But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together.”

While she knows this is her third marriage, having walked down the aisle before with Seal and Ric Pipino, Klum is focused on the here and now and staying “on track” with Kaulitz. “You always have to look forward, not backward,” she advised. “I just feel like we have only this life and we only have this short time that we’re on this planet. I feel like you have to make the most of it.” And steamy, make-out sessions are on this cute couple’s agenda.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad