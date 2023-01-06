Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Finds a Touching Way to Honor His Mother’s Legacy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Heche’s oldest son Homer Laffoon, 20, is taking his mother’s legacy seriously. As the executor of her estate, he’s making sure that her second book, Call Me Anne, will see the light of day and her fans can enjoy the stories his late mother wanted to share with the world.

In a touching Instagram post on Heche’s account, he thanked her followers for the “amount of love, care and support” his family has received after her death on Aug. 11, 2022 from multiple car crashes. Laffoon continued, “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself. My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing.”

Anne Heche’s son and her ex-boyfriend are in an intense court battle over her estate. https://t.co/4MOB0oZBYQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 12, 2022

“Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world,” he wrote. “So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s [SIC] own, as you would have wanted.” That’s not all Laffoon is doing to keep his mother’s work alive, he’s also organized a reading and signing with Heather Duffy, Heche’s BFF and co-host of the Better Together With Anne & Heather podcast, along with other “special celebrity farewell messages.” The event will take place at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles on Jan. 24.

Laffoon has taken a leadership role in his family at an extraordinarily difficult time and was even challenged by his younger brother Atlas’ dad, James Tupper, in court. He has come out strong and proven he has his mother’s best interests at heart. “I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this,” he concluded. “As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer.” Heche raised a great young man, and she would be so proud of what he’s accomplished after her tragic passing.

