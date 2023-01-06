Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection

Kristyn Burtt
How Ivanka Trump Intervened to Help Donald Trump on Jan. 6
Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing. 

Donald Trump’s slow response to the violence is something that will always be a part of his legacy, but his daughter tried to help him restore order — he just wasn’t listening. According to the transcript, Ivanka learned of the issues at the Capitol from senior adviser Eric Herschmann who “barged” into her office with the news. She made her way to the private dining room where she told her father to send out a tweet. 

However, the violence continued, and Ivanka helped Donald Trump compose yet another tweet, which she seemed proud of in her testimony. “It was important to underscore the goal,” she said in the report. “Here he says, you know, very specifically, ‘No violence!’ with an exclamation mark.” Ivanka then shared that she also worked on his formal speech that was delivered the next day to confirm that Joe Biden would be the next president entering the White House. 

The committee pressed Ivanka about her participation in guiding her dad to make the right decision — and why she didn’t do more. Ivanka’s answer boils down to the assessment that Donald Trump does what Donald Trump wants. Even though she believes she “fought like hell to do the best job” she could in the chaotic moment, it wasn’t enough. “I intervened when I felt like I had the knowledge and was apprised of the conversations and could do so,” she explained. “But he’s the President of the United States. I’m his advisor, and I’m one of many advisors. I’m also his daughter.”

