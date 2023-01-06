Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Harry’s Explanation of Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid Dress Drama Sheds Surprising Light on the Princess of Wales

Kristyn Burtt
CAMBRIDGE, MA – DECEMBER 2: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
Leave it to Prince Harry to deliver the tea on Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton dispute over who instigated the crying incident before the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding. Did Kate make Meghan cry? Was it the other way around? Well, Harry is here to dish on the details in his upcoming memoir, Spare

The issue reportedly started with a text from the Princess of Wales who said there was a “problem” with Princess Charlotte’s dress, according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. It was the week of the wedding and the “French haute couture dresses” by then-Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller were custom designed for each of the bridesmaids. Kate claimed her daughter’s dress was “too big, long and baggy” and that her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, had the same critique. To add to the drama, Charlotte was upset about the dress and apparently “burst into tears when she tried it on.” (She was three years old at the time.)

That’s already a lot to unpack, but Meghan had a tailor on hand to provide last-minute alternations, so she suggested that they work together to get the necessary adjustments. Harry then added gasoline to the fire by sharing that Kate believed all of the bridesmaid dresses should be scratched and recreated with only four days until the ceremony. That’s a pretty tall order on a very short timeline. 

Kate and Charlotte eventually made their way to the tailor, but that’s when Harry claims he discovered his soon-to-be wife sobbing “on the floor” after the visit. And yes, the Princess of Wales did apologize in person with flowers and a card, just as Meghan said in her Oprah Winfrey interview. Kate has not spoken about the incident, so we don’t have her side of the story. However, it shows just how fragile all the royal relationships were even in the alleged good times — and there seems to be a big difference between some family members’ public and private personas.

