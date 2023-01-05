Prince Harry Shared Every Explicit, Awkward Detail of His Virginity Loss & — We’re Still Recovering

When predicting what Prince Harry could possibly talk about in his tell-all memoir, Spare, everyone was thinking royal feuds, his hate towards the press, and perhaps his relationship with Meghan Markle. Undoubtedly, the way he lost his virginity was not in anyone’s predictions – yet here we are. (Meghan, you might want to look away from this one).

In an excerpt of book obtained by Page Six, the royal opened up about losing his virginity, which he described as a “quick ride” with an “older woman.”

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,” he wrote, providing some detail no royal expert could ever expect. Harry went on to describe the rendezvous as an “inglorious episode,” adding that after doing the deed “she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

The royal continued, “Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.” How un-royal of him!

And if you think the virginity confession was his only NSFW moment in the book, think again. Also per Page Six, Harry talked about his private parts, which were apparently a hot topic in his childhood.

“My penis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity,” he wrote. “The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.”

Related story Prince Harry Claims That King Charles III ‘Couldn't Stomach’ Meghan Markle Stealing the Spotlight From Him

Once and for all, Harry set the record straight. “Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false,” he said. “I was snipped as a baby.” Glad we cleared that up, I guess?

If these racy confessions prove anything it’s that Harry really isn’t afraid to talk about anything in his new era. He’s ready to put his truth out there, virginity and all.

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see everyone Prince Harry dated before meeting Meghan Markle.

