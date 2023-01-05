Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Howled With Laughter’ When He Wore That Nazi Costume

From the two-part docuseries to the upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry has proved he’s not afraid to be brutally honest and throw some punches to tell his part of the story. In an excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six, the royal accuses his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of one of the most serious allegations to date: encouraging him to wear his infamous 2005 Nazi costume.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought,” he said, adding they were all brainstorming what to wear for an upcoming party with a “Native and Colonial” theme. He allegedly asked if he should go as a pilot or a Nazi. “‘Nazi uniform,’ they said,” Harry wrote, adding that he then bought the costume and tried it on for them. “They both howled,” Harry recalled. “‘Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous!’ Which, again, was the point.”

According to the outlet, William not only encouraged the outfit, he also attended the event with his younger brother wearing a lion outfit himself.

New York Post newspaper cover at the time. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Imagesetters)

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Though this allegation may come as a shock, this isn’t the first time William’s name has been involved in this scandal. In the 2020 book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, royal biography by Robert Lacey claimed William encouraged his brother to sport the look and was secretly delighted about the negative media attention that surrounded him after it hit the headlines.

“Most clearly of all, we know that Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother — the future King William V, then 22” Lacey wrote, adding that William “had laughed all the way back to Highgrove with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring — and then onwards to the party together.”

Spare by Prince Harry $22.40 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see Princess Diana’s most scandalous royal moments.

