Heidi Klum Teases Her Fans With Her Nearly Nude Body Underneath Just a Hint of Flowing Sheer Fabric

Kristyn Burtt
Heidi Klum isn’t going to let 2023 be a boring year. She kickstarted 2023 with a promotional picture for Germany’s Next Top Model that should have all of her fans talking

The 49-year-old supermodel, who has never shied away from nudity, shared one of her raciest snapshots yet. (See the photo HERE.) It shows a completely nude Klum discreetly hidden by a sheer multi-colored piece of fabric flowing around her. Her long leg peeks out from the material, showing her toned abs and a peek at one of her breasts. Her blonde locks blow in the breeze as she confidently looks in the camera. 

This super sexy ad is announcing the upcoming season of the modeling competition show. She captioned the snapshot, translated from German, “I’m so excited – it’s finally starting again! Germany’s next topmodel 2023 – From the 16th February every Thursday at 20.15 on ProSieben.” Her followers are probably scrambling now to figure out how to watch the International show — that photo is definitely jaw-dropping. 

Klum has always been open about her love of being naked because it was something she was raised to believe wasn’t shameful or wrong. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine, via Esquire. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.” It’s why Klum will never apologize for any of the content she puts out there — she’s being authentically herself. 

