Ron DeSantis’ Wife Casey Is Throwing Fashion Hints That Her Husband Is Going to Challenge Donald Trump for President

The fight for the Republican Party nomination for the Oval Office might have just gotten started without a second contender even officially entering the race. It looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis wife, Casey, is giving subtle clues with her very first-lady fashions.

At her husband’s second Florida gubernatorial inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See the photo HERE.) She chose a mint-green Alex Perry design with a sheath-dress silhouette and an attached cape at the shoulders. The accessories that throwbacks to the Camelot era were the long white gloves on her hands and the hair neatly swept in a classic bun. It gave off true Jackie O. vibes — it’s a style that carried her throughout her entire life (just look at her classic mint-green ensemble at daughter Caroline Kennedy’s wedding in 1986).

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis attends the wedding ceremony of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg in the Church of Our Lady of Victory on July 19, 1986 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images.

Ron currently can’t announce his run for president just yet because Florida law does not allow a current officeholder to run a federal campaign — he would have to resign in order to become a presidential candidate. However, the Florida legislature is already showing signs that they are ready to repeal the law. That’s why Casey’s hints of what is to come through her style choices is very important to watch.

With Donald Trump already running, and Melania Trump reluctantly giving it another go, we could see a fashion showdown on the campaign trail. Casey is all-in when it comes to her husband’s political ambitions, and they are ready to show the GOP how it’s done especially since voters are falling off the Trump train at lightning speed. The DeSantis duo is ready to prove that they want to the be the future of the Republican Party — and the Trumps better be ready for a political fight.

