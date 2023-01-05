Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III Reportedly Played into Cruel Rumors That Major James Hewitt Was Prince Harry’s ‘Real Father’

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III, Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Grenadier Guards stand on duty deliniating the procession route outside Buckingham Palace at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. 11 days after it was announced that the Queen had passed away, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to witness the funeral procession. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view outside of Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 02: A Guardsman And Policeman Outside Clarence House. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
There’s long been an unfounded rumor that Prince Harry’s biological father is not King Charles III, but Major James Hewitt instead. That’s because Princess Diana engaged in an affair with the ginger-haired Hewitt during her marriage to Charles — but the timelines don’t add up.

According to the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare, Charles often cruelly played into the rumors at the expense of Harry’s feelings. In an excerpt, per Page Six, Harry wrote, “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?”

LONDON - MAY 4: James Hewitt attends Attitude Magazine's 10th Birthday Party at The Atlantic Bar & Grill on May 4, 2004 in London. Campaign encourages the public to take part in countrywide sports activities. Sport Relief takes place July 10. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** James Hewitt

LONDON – MAY 4: James Hewitt attends Attitude Magazine’s 10th Birthday Party at The Atlantic Bar & Grill on May 4, 2004 in London.
Steve Finn/Getty Images.

He continued, “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.” Harry goes on to confirm that Diana “didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after” his birth, but the constant hurtful rumors made his feel like his life was “laughable.”

Diana reportedly began her affair with Hewitt in November of 1986, which would make Harry just over two years old at the time. And while he and Hewitt share the same hair color, it’s quite evident that Charles is indeed his biological father. The allegations of Charles’ torment just seem to play into the idea that it was okay for him to have an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, but it was not okay for Diana to also step outside their marriage — all at the expense of his youngest son.

