Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He’ll Be Attending King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.

In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and Prince William before he shows up in the U.K. again.

“The door is always open.” Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1. Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

Bradby asked, “If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?”

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry responded. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.” The Duke of Sussex believes that “there’s a lot to be discussed” about the royal rift and he’s hoping “that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.” There seems to be a lot of chatter about Charles being open to a reconciliation with his youngest son, but there also appears to be a greater divide between Harry and William.

A lot of their issues stem from Harry’s allegations that the royal family is in bed with the British tabloids and “have been briefing the press” often at the expense of Meghan. Bradby brings up the accusations that Harry is “invading the privacy of [his] nearest and dearest without permission” by airing out the family’s dirty laundry, but as the Duke of Sussex stated in an earlier preview, “It never needed to be this way.” This is how far down the line the palace let this family feud go — and here we are watching one person bravely stand against the institution and questioning whether he will even bother to attend his dad’s historical event.

