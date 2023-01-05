Prince Harry Finally Addressed Critics Who Claim He’s Invading the British Royal Family’s Privacy

As we continue to wait to have Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare in our hands, another clip of the royal’s long-awaited ITV Sunday interview revealed some new information, including what he says in response to his critics.

“Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life, but the accusation would be here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission,” asked Tom Bradby, a journalist who has a special connection with him and his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry was then quick to respond. “That would be the accusation from the people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press,” he said, connecting to something his docuseries Harry & Meghan went in-depth about.

“There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts,” Harry said in the docuseries, explaining what goes on behind the headlines of Britain’s biggest publications, per People. “So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other.”

In other words, royals are allegedly constantly exposing one another and breaking each other’s privacy to make themselves look better to the public.

In the show, Harry provided an example of just that, noting a time when Prince William shared a statement in his and Harry’s name to refute a bullying rumor. Though the statement looked legitimate to the public, Harry did not see it, let alone approve it before it was published.

Related story King Charles III Reportedly Played into Cruel Rumors That Major James Hewitt Was Prince Harry's ‘Real Father’

“No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that,” he recalled. “I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother. And yet, for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Therefore, to all those critics out there who hate on Harry for speaking out about the inner workings of the royal family, know that there may be two sides to that very complicated coin.

Spare by Prince Harry $34.20 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see the 8 compelling & heartbreaking details we learned about Princess Diana from Meghan & Harry’s docuseries.

