Prince Harry Recalls the Eerie Physical Fight Between Him & Prince William Over His Marriage to Meghan Markle

To the public, the British Royal Family is an example of poise and elegance. Behind closed doors, however, things might look a little different. In a new exceprt for Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, which will be released on Jan 10, he recalls an intense moment in which his brother, Prince William, allegedly physically “attacked” him, per The Guardian.

The confrontation, which took place in Harry’s London home in 2019, started with the two brothers bickering about Meghan Markle. According to the outlet, Harry called William a “parrot [of] the press narrative” as the heir to the throne called Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

After accusing his older brother of not helping out, things quickly escalated. “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me,” Harry recalled. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Trying to reignite some brotherly banter, William then reportedly asked Harry to hit him back, but to no avail. “Looking regretful,” William reportedly apologized and began walking out. Before leaving though, Harry said William “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.'”

“You mean that you attacked me?” Harry answered. “‘I didn’t attack you, Harold,’” William allegedly replied.

According to Harry, he tried to not tell Markle about it at first, but soon confessed after she saw the “scrapes and bruises” on his back. “She was terribly sad,” Harry recalled of his wife’s reaction.

With such a vivid description of the whole ordeal, it’s hard not to empathize with Harry here. Now, we just have to wait and see if Prince William has any response to this story.

