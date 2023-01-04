Jennifer Lopez Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Ultra-Unique & Dramatic Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it seems like we’ve every detail of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s long-awaited, big wedding days, it seems Lopez is starting off 2023 with a surprise for her fans: never-before-seen pics of her stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

On Jan 1, the Marry Me star shared a series of photos in a compilation video of her eventful 2022 year with the caption, “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year … 🎆 #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow.”

Throughout the slideshow, we see Lopez in a bunch of her showstopping performances, sensational photoshoots, and of course, with Affleck. In one, never-before-seen photo, we see the Selena star looking incredible in the form-fitting, halter-necked wedding gown. She paired it with a matching, bejeweled clutch and a sheer cape, rocking her usual snatched makeup look.

We also got glimpses of her other two glamorous dresses from Ralph Lauren (which were styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn!) We’re especially loving the extra shots of her ruffled mermaid gown and an elaborate veil she wore during a fitting.

Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the set of the film Gigli, sparking a relationship soon after. They got engaged in Nov. 2002, but they ended up breaking up only days before their wedding. In 2021 they reconnected after Affleck emailed her a heads-up that he had been asked about her in an interview, and her gave a “rave” response.

They got engaged for the second time in April 2022 and later eloped in July 2022, absolutely shocking the world with the news. Along with having a huge wedding a month later at their sprawling Atlanta compound. Since then, they’re been co-parenting goals with their exes.

