Only Carmen Electra Can Pull Off This Tiny Jean Bra & Gingham Skirt Combo Like a Total Supermodel 

Kristyn Burtt
Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra isn’t letting her fans down in 2023 — she’s amping up the photos in the new year. The 50-year-old actress put together an outfit that is definitely beach-vacation ready.

It might be an unexpected fashion from Electra, but it looks fabulous on her. (See the photo HERE.) The former Baywatch star donned a denim and lace bikini top and paired it with a black-and-white gingham skirt — it’s both sweet and sassy! Her skin glowed like she had a sun-kissed tan and she accessorized the outfit with gold hoop earrings. Electra struck a confident pose and grabbed her hair on both sides like rabbit ears, you can tell she’s having fun creating content for her followers. 

She took the big leap last year and created an OnlyFans account because she was ready to take control of her career. Electra revealed to Bustle that she looks up to other women in the industry like Jennifer Lopez, who is “inspiring” and “living her best life.” She added, “I want to be inspiring too, hopefully. You should feel comfortable in your own skin and live the life you want to live.”

That’s exactly what OnlyFans has done for her because “there’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved” — she calls the shots and she’s finding a solid financial future for herself. “I am my own boss. I own all the photos,” she confidently said. “I think more and more people are going to get involved in this. I think it’s the future.”

