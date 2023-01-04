Alessandra Ambrosio Soaked Up the Sun in a Tiny White Bikini During Her Tropical Vacation in Mexico

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio went from the snow to the sun during her holiday break. Fans last saw the 41-year-old supermodel enjoying a snow-bunny moment by the ski slopes, and now, she’s warmly sun-kissed while on her tropical vacation in Mexico.

Ambrosio was able to shed a few articles of clothing in her beachside location by sporting a tiny white bikini that showed off her toned abs. She took a dip in the crystal-blue ocean while soaking up every ray of sunshine during her mini photoshoot. Ambrosio looked relaxed and peaceful as she captioned her carousel of snapshots, “Vitamin sea.”

The Brazilian beauty knows how to work her angles as a supermodel, but she has a few Instagram-ready tips for her fans who also want to rock the internet in 2023. Her first suggestion is a good one: “Keeping good posture,” she told Hamptons magazine. Her second tip is about finding the right silhouette for your body shape. “Truly, it’s about getting a swimsuit that you feel comfortable in,” she added. “There are so many different swimsuits now available for people.”

Ambrosio is so well-versed in swimsuits from her years in the fashion industry that she started her own swim line, GAL Floripa, with her sister and another friend — and for her, the designs are all about comfort. “For me, I love going to the beach and playing volleyball. And I have my kids always with me—so I want something practical, something that doesn’t fall off or show anything,” she shared. “Find something that you feel comfortable in, that you can move around in.” It looks like Ambrosio took her swimsuit tips to heart because she’s rocking that tiny bikini and looking fabulous in 2023.

