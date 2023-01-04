Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jared Kushner Reportedly Retaliated Against the Biden Administration By Refusing to Share Crucial COVID-19 Updates

Kristyn Burtt
Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor, right, participates in a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, September 4, 2020 Plus Icon
Jared Kushner Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP/MEGA.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House ahead of the state dinner on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting Macron for the first official state visit of the Biden administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Comedian Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Jennifer Garner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus & So Many Other Big Names Made Dazzling Appearances at Joe Biden’s First State Dinner 7 Images

Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.

Farah Griffin told the panel that the then-COVID Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx asked Kushner whether the group should be “looping” in Joe Biden about specific data and vaccine strategies. “Jared just said, ‘Absolutely not,'” she alleged. “And then we just moved on.”

Her testimony officially lays the blame on Kushner over two years after Joe Biden spoke publicly of his frustration about Donald Trump’s administration stonewalling him when it came to imperative pandemic information. “If we have to wait until January 2021 to start that planning, it puts us behind. More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” he said to reporters two weeks after the election. 

As noted by The Independent, it took Joe Biden until after his inauguration to gain access to all of the information he needed about the “vaccine stockpile.” It was at a time when the public health crisis was at its peak, and the vaccine rollout was only accessible to healthcare workers and immunocompromised citizens at the time. Kushner made the issue a political one when he should have been concerned about the well-being of all Americans, no matter who they voted for.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad