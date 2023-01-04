Paulina Porizkova Posted a Stunning Topless Photo & Shared That She’s ‘Finally Comfortable’ in Her Own Skin

Just like many of us, Paulina Porizkova is all for the “new year, new me” mentality. On Jan 4, the supermodel posted a stunning, intimate picture of herself and shared how she’s getting ready for the new year ahead.

In the photo, Porizkova is seen gazing out the window, covering her chest with her arms, and looking as effortless as ever.

“The New Year is yawning wide open,” the model and author wrote in the caption. “I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide.”

Porizkova continued, adding that she’s “finally comfortable in my own skin.” She noted, “I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside.”

“That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” she concluded. “It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud – even when undressed.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, our bodies are beautiful and strong and undoubtedly tell our stories.

“First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” she wrote. Porizkova finished the post by writing, “Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here’s to embracing change. Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder.”

With this open and confident attitude, we know Porizkova’s 2023 will be her oyster. We’re taking notes!

