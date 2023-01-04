Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Penelope Cruz Looks Like the Ultimate Rocker Goddess in Unzipped Leather Jacket & Black Bra for Edgy Photoshoot

Kristyn Burtt
Penélope Cruz. Plus Icon
Penélope Cruz Gilbert Flores for Variety.
Penelope Cruz wrapped up her 2022 with a magazine photoshoot that is sure to make her fans’ temperatures soar. She decided to explore her edgier side with a black-leather moment that gave her a fresh rocker-chic style. 

The 48-year-old Oscar winner looked gorgeous in a black leather jacket that was stylishly left unzipped to show off the bra underneath. (See the photos HERE.) Her stunning curves were on full display as Cruz gave a hypnotic stare at the camera lens. “Happy new year!!!,” she wrote to her Instagram followers. “New #dustmagazine.” If that wasn’t enough, Dust magazine also shared a smokin’ hot topless image of her, wearing only a tiny pair of Chanel shorts. (See that photo HERE.)

Over the years, Cruz has learned to carve out time for herself because she had the tendency to put others first — self-care is now a priority! “I’m not so good at it because I’m a very nurturing person by nature, I have to keep reminding myself to also create time for myself. It’s not something that comes to me naturally, I tend to do the opposite, but I’m working on it,” she said in an interview with Red. “Feeling good is not about getting your hair and make-up done. It’s about being healthy, strong, feeling nourished, and giving your body and mind what it needs.”

That’s a great resolution to keep in mind in the new year — and it looks like the Parallel Mothers star has worked hard to keep herself healthy and happy. Her confidence and contentment radiates from her most recent snapshots — and we love that for her.

